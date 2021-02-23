Cuba restricts access to areas of Havana; starts to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Cuban authorities closed areas of Havana in an effort to curve the spread of the coronavirus. The government is also working on producing a Soberana 02 COVID-19 vaccine.

Francisco Duran, the director of epidemiology, reported on Monday on Cuban TV that there were 45,361 coronavirus cases confirmed, including 300 people who died of COVID-19.

According to Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health, Sancti Spíritus, Las Tunas, and Granma are the provinces with the least coronavirus infections.

Eduardo Martinez, the president of BioCubaFarma, the government enterprise that is tasked with producing the vaccine, reported on Twitter that they are ready for the mass production of the Soberana 02 vaccine.

The Associated Press’ Andrea Rodriguez contributed to this report from Havana. Torres wrote this story from Miami.