Reactions pour in as Tiger Woods is hospitalized following California crash

Nicole Lopez-Alvar, WPLG

FILE - Tiger Woods smiles during a winner's ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, in this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, file photo. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the jaws of life tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department said. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Reactions and prayers from colleagues, friends, loved ones, and fans are rolling in for the famed golfer, Tiger Woods, following a devastating car crash in California, Tuesday.

Woods’ former girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, tweeted, “Praying for TW right now.” The Olympic skier dated the golfer for about three years before they split in 2015.

Tuesday afternoon, professional golfer Justin Thomas tweeted, “Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!!”

Later, professional boxer Mike Tyson took to Twitter to send his prayers to the star and his family.

Earlier, Jada Pickett-Smith, who states she was with Woods just yesterday in California, went to Twitter to state her condolences.

Miami local and former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez, also took to Twitter to wish his best for the golf star.

According to Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, the athlete suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently undergoing surgery.

