Day after rush-hour shootout, police focus on cafe’s surveillance video

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – The day after a shootout during rush hour in Southwest Miami Dade, police said surveillance video from a nearby café is serving as a key component in the investigation.

Video from the Hildalgo Cafe captures the moments around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when U.S. 1 and 137th Avenue was filled with traffic stopped at the intersection.

That’s when shots were fired from an SUV into a white BMW sedan. On the video, the passenger doors of the SUV open and gunfire can be seen hitting the sedan. Sky 10 over the scene captured the sedan after the shooting with all doors open and bullet holes in the front windshield.

Witnesses said they heard 10 to 12 gunshots.

Two boys in the vehicle, ages 17 and 16, were transported to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue with non-threatening injuries.

Police continue the investigation and asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.

(See the surveillance video below.)