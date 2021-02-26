Man completes probation; 1 charge dropped following exposure incident

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A South Florida man completed three years of probation following an incident in Coral Springs in which he was accused of exposing himself to a woman inside her home.

According to court records, the voyeurism charge was dropped against Basil Levy, while he was sentenced to probation in connection with the burglary charge.

The judge withheld adjudication for that charge, meaning that although he received probation, he was not criminally convicted.

According to authorities, the victim told police in April 2015 that she heard a noise coming from the back patio, and pulled the curtain back. She said she saw Levy with his pants down around his ankles, exposing his erect penis.

She said she yelled, “What are you doing here?” and he ran off.

As officers were searching the victim’s backyard they said they received a call from a neighbor reporting a similar incident.

Levy was found shortly after in the 2900 block of Northwest 115th Terrace and was taken into custody.