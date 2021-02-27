Police: Woman dies after being trapped under car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A woman is dead after an early morning accident Saturday. Police said the woman was struck by a white 2018 Ford Mustang as it was pulling out a parking space at an apartment complex.

According to police, the 30-year-old driver from Hollywood was turning eastbound on Southwest 18th Street just before 6 a.m. as he was pulling out of the Villas at Pembroke Pines apartments when he hit the pedestrian. The woman was trapped under the car, police said.

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries from the crash.

The victim’s name and age have not been released. The driver did remain at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.