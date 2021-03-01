Video shows arsonist set parked cars on fire in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for an arsonist who set two parked cars on fire in Miami-Dade’s Cutler Bay.

Surveillance video shows the arsonist running after setting the unoccupied cars on fire on Feb. 27 in front of a home in the Whispering Pines community.

Christian Ramos said the fire put his family in danger. He used a water hose to fight the flames when the noise woke him up. He walked around the area and found an empty milk jug that smelled like gas inside a Burlington plastic bag.

“Why to us? Why to my family? We have nothing,” Ramos said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Town of Cutler Bay’s policing unit was working with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department to find the arsonist. Ramos is asking anyone with information about the arsonist to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

