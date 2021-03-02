Wynwood’s Wood Tavern to close its doors for good

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After over a decade of drawing lines out the door for their cocktails, beer, and tacos, Wood Tavern in Wynwood is closing its doors for good on March 14. According to its owner, he blames COVID restrictions and local ordinances, such as the curfew and limited capacity, for its closure.

The bar, known for its big wooden bleachers, dance floor, and hip hop music, made the official announcement on Instagram, Monday.

They wrote, “Haven’t figured out what to say yet, but it’s true. Wood Tavern will be closing its doors for good Sunday 3/14/21 Please let us gather our thoughts. #EndOfEra”

Owner of Wood Tavern and Miami Bar Group, Cesar Morales, put out a statement on Instagram, Tuesday, explaining the reason behind the sudden closure. It reads, in part, “There is a lot to share about Wood Tavern. I don’t think I’m ready to share yet as I’m still taking it all in,” says Morales. “Since Wood reopened in Oct after being closed for 6.5 months sales were down an average of 80%. COVID restrictions, limited capacity, social distancing, not being able to order at the bar and of course CURFEW all had to do with it.”

Visitors and locals alike may still visit the bar for one last time from now until Sunday, March 14.

For more information about Wood Tavern, click here.