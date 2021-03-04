Toddler included in child porn sent by smartphone app by Boca Raton man, federal court charges

(The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO-SDFL))

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO-SDFL) building in Miami.

MIAMI, Fla. – A Boca Raton man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court after he admitted to creating photos and videos of a toddler in his care and sharing them on a social networking app’s chat room.

Robert Solove, 29, appeared in West Palm Beach federal court, on charges that he used an instant messaging mobile app to post photos of an 18-month old girl “engaged in sexually explicit acts.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Solove also developed an online relationship with a middle school-aged girl in a state outside of Florida. According to investigators, he directed her to take pornographic photographs and videos of herself and then send them to him through a smartphone application.

In addition, Solove admitted during the hearing that he acquired sexual abuse material of other children from several internet platforms and stored them on his cellphone.

Solove’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 20.

He faces up to 120 years in federal prison, plus payment of restitution to his victims.