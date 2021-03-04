Man, 63, remains hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI – Rafael Romero was at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. His family still doesn’t know if he is going to survive a crash.

Romero, 63, was riding his motorcycle to work on Wednesday when a driver struck him near the busy intersection of LeJeune Road and Northwest 11th Street, just south of State Road 836.

The driver didn’t stop to help Romero, according to the Miami Police Department. Romero’s daughter, Susana Romero, said his dad was injured on the road.

“The fact that he left in the first place is very heartbreaking to me because he lost a lot of blood ... he had a lot of blood loss. They are continuing to do blood transfusions,” Susana Romero said.

The driver eventually returned to the scene of the crash, police said. But since he decided to leave at first, detectives and prosecutors are considering it a hit-and-run crash.

“It doesn’t make a difference whether he came back or not,” Susana Romero said. “My dad is at the hospital fighting for his life.”

Ad

Officers arrested the motorcyclist and they are asking witnesses to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305 471-8477.

LOCATION