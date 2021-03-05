Mothers against gun violence advocate for seniors living in fear at public housing

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – Romania Dukes said on Thursday that she is worried about the safety of the seniors who live in a public housing community in Miami-Dade County’s West Perrine neighborhood.

Dukes founded Mothers Fighting For Justice about two years after her son De’Michael Dukes, 18, was fatally shot on July 21, 2014. She and members of the support group have been doing welfare checks as the residents said they live in fear of becoming the victims of a shooting.

“Bullets have actually landed on top of the roof of these seniors’ house,” Dukes said.

A stray bullet struck a woman’s window. A woman told her she stays away from the windows to avoid being hit, and another one said, “I am scared to death.”

Ad

“I know, I am scared for you,” Dukes said.

They are also dealing with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic. Gail Brown lives near the intersection of West Evergreen Street and Homestead Avenue. She was frustrated about it all, but she was especially annoyed that management locked the communal laundry area because of vandalism.

“I have been trying to wash clothes for two days,” Brown said, adding “It doesn’t make sense. I pay my rent every month. I shouldn’t have to live like this.”

Dukes is speaking up for the seniors, some of whom are too afraid to leave their homes. Nela Villalobos, who is an assistant administrator for Miami-Dade housing, said that if there is a report showing that a tenant is involved in criminal activity that’s when they have a right to evict them.

“We don’t guarantee safety,” Villalobos said.

AFTERNOON REPORT