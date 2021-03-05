Police: Woman, 40, fatally shot by ex-partner in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 698 E. 40th St.

According to Hialeah police spokeswoman Adriana Quintana, officers arrived at the scene and found the victim’s body.

She said the woman had been shot several times.

According to Quintana, police believe the victim’s ex-partner shot her and fled the scene in a dark gray, 2018 Toyota Camry with tinted windows on the rear windows. It’s unclear whether the suspect and victim were married or dating before the breakup.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information may call the Hialeah Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.