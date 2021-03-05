The Wharf Fort Lauderdale bans out-of-state spring breakers under 23

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – COVID-19 doesn’t seem to have deterred many students from flocking to Fort Lauderdale, because the bars along Las Olas and A1A are apparently so crowded that at least one popular spot is taking it upon itself to decrease the crowds — even if it means only allowing people from out-of-state to enter if they’re 23 or older.

In a statement posted Friday on Instagram, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, (a popular bar in Fort Lauderdale, with a location in Miami), announced the shocking measure: Through March 31, they will restrict guests with out-of-state IDs to those 23 or older.

The post reads, in part, “During Spring Break season #WharfFTL will be 23+ for all guests with out-of-state ID 😄 #KnotWorking.”

The smiley face emoji truly seems to speak volumes, as reports of packed bars with maskless patrons have started surfacing late this week.

The post continues, “General Admission & walk-ups are welcome💙 however, we will be operating at reduced capacity. For guaranteed admission, please reserve a table by visiting us at wharfftl.com, calling us at (954) 372-7606 or emailing hello@wharfftl.com.😷 Masks must be worn at all times while walking through common areas and when not eating or drinking.”

In Miami Beach, they have increased spring break police staffing but said what’s been seen so far is nothing compared to what visitors can expect this weekend. According to officials, more enforcement measures will be implemented this week, with school off for spring break and increased occupancy rates at local hotels.

Local 10 has reached out to The Wharf for comment and will update the story if we hear back.

Do you know of any other bars in South Florida taking these measures? Please reach out to us at nlopezalvar@wplg.com.