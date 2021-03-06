Elected officials visit COVID-19 vaccination site at Miami-Dade College

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to move along in South Florida.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz made a stop at a vaccination site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

“We’ve all been through a year of hell,” said Rep. Wasserman Schultz. “It’s just been absolutely amazing to see the relief of the people who are coming through here.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava encouraged everyone who’s eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

She also announced the creation of new outreach teams designed to debunk common misconceptions about the shot.

“There are some people that are reluctant, and these teams are going to be trained to talk about the facts,” said Mayor Levine Cava.

It comes as the new site has failed to hit its daily shot capacity for several days in a row.

Meanwhile, eligibility continues to expand, with FEMA-backed sites now vaccinating people age 18 and over with underlying conditions.

Officials said there’s no longer a need for that state health form, as long as people bring a doctor’s note.

“It’s got to be a prescription or on a doctor’s letterhead, signed by the physician,” said Mike Jachles with FEMA.

And now, even more good news for young adults as Nicklaus Children’s Hospital prepares to open appointments on Monday for people ages 16 to 21 whose doctors say they are at severe risk of getting seriously ill from COVID.

The hospital’s chief medical officer says they’ve already been giving it to their patients for weeks with no complications.

“Since we started a month ago, we’ve done over 700 doses and we haven’t seen any complications of it,” said Dr. Marcos Mestre.

