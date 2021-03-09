Ticket to be dismissed for driver who swerved to avoid sofa on I-95

Jake Singer says he and his girlfriend were on Interstate 95 when they had to swerve to avoid a falling couch.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A driver who crashed her car while swerving to avoid a couch falling from a truck on Interstate 95 may get a reprieve from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Yanko Reyes told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the agency will recommend dismissing the $166 traffic citation issued Feb. 20.

Jake Singer says he and his girlfriend were heading home to Washington after visiting family in Boca Raton. Singer says his girlfriend lost control of the car when she swerved to avoid the tumbling sofa north of Boca.

Their 2006 Toyota Corolla hit the median and rolled over.

They were taken in ambulances to a hospital, where a trooper ticketed them.