New details released in Jorge Barahona jail beating

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained a police report Friday in connection with the jailhouse beating of Jorge Barahona, who is accused of killing his adopted 10-year-old daughter.

According to the report, Barahona, 53, was jumped by five inmates on March 1 at the Miami-Dade Pre-Trial Detention Center because “of the nature of his pending charges.”

Police said the inmates attacked Barahona as he was sleeping in his cell.

Before they jumped him, they covered up nearby security cameras so the beating wouldn’t be captured, the report stated.

According to the report, Barahona had multiple bruises on his face after the beating, as well as a bloody nose and a small cut on the left side of his nose.

Authorities identified the inmates who attacked Barahona as Oscar Martinez, 29; Devaun Spaulding, 27; Hakeem Drane, 24; Armando Verdecia, 21; and Klauss Moise, 20.

The men were being held on various charges, including armed robbery, burglary, battery, attempted murder and murder.

The men now face additional charges of battery by a detainee on a visitor or other detainee.

According to detectives, Barahona murdered his adopted daughter, Nubia Barahona, in February 2011.

Investigators said she and her twin brother Victor were tortured for months. Her body was found on Valentine’s Day 2011, soaked with chemicals in the back of her father’s truck along Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach.

Police said Nubia’s body was wrapped in plastic. Her brother was barely conscious and convulsing in the front passenger seat.

Last year the victims’ adoptive mother, Carmen Barahona, 69, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges and will serve life in prison in exchange for testifying against her husband.

