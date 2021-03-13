Broward school district conducting cybersecurity investigation into what caused online learning outage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools is conducting an internal investigation into what caused an outage on Monday when students were not able to connect to their teachers and into classrooms for online learning.

Parents and guardians with children enrolled in the district received messages Monday morning about widespread internet issues.

The school district released a statement Friday that said they were “approaching the incident with the utmost seriousness”. . . and is “enhancing the security of its systems.”

They also stated that they have enlisted an outside cybersecurity firm to assist in looking into what may have caused the outage.

Parents were notified via a text message and by phone with a recorded message from the district on Monday about the outage.

Broward schools internet outage text to parents and guardians (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

In September, Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ online learning was disrupted when a South Miami High School junior launched a cyberattack on their system.

Ad

In January, Broward County Schools experienced widespread internet issues on the first day of a return to online learning after a winter break.