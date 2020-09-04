Was cyberattack on Miami-Dade schools so easy a teenager could do it?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) cyberattack is what allegedly took down online learning for Miami-Dade Public Schools early this week.

The easiest way to think about it: Imagine thousands of people showing up to a coffee shop that has a capacity of a hundred.

Web expert Craig Agranoff says executing that type of attack may not be as complicated as you’d imagine.

“A simple Google search of how to do one of these will reveal how to do them,” Agranoff said. “It doesn’t even have to be an orchestrated setup. It’s some simple software you can use and it just basically goes and almost grabs other people’s computers that they don’t even know and starts sending traffic to these websites that they want to take down.”

The major looming question — why wasn’t the fourth-largest school district in the country ready for this sort of attack they say a 16-year-old pulled off?

It was an IP address that led police to South Miami High School junior David Oliveros, who was arrested Thursday.

Investigators say the teen admitted to conducting DDOS cyberattacks that overwhelmed the school system, though it is believed that he was far from alone and foreign actors were also involved.

“It takes no joy because he is one of us,” district superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Thursday of Oliveros. “The glory is not worth it. This fleeting moment of fame will quickly vanish.”