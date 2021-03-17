2 men killed in Pembroke Pines plane crash identified

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The two men who were killed when the small airplane they were aboard crashed in Pembroke Pines on Monday have been identified as Grant Hustad, 71 of Fort Lauderdale, and Yaacov Nahom, 63 of Davie.

The county’s medical examiner confirmed their identities Wednesday morning.

Both men were registered pilots and it is not yet clear which was flying the plane.

A friend of Nahom’s says he leaves behind a wife, three children and two grandchildren. Hustad is survived by family and neighbors who say they miss him already.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that 4-year-old boy Taylor Bishop was also killed in the accident. He was riding in his mother’s SUV when it was hit by the falling plane in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street, near North Perry Airport. Megan Bishop, a paraprofessional at Hollywood Hills Elementary School, survived the crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza that crashed shortly after it took off from North Perry Airport at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

Federal investigators removed the last of the wreckage Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

There have been 14 accidents at North Perry over the past five years, with NTSB records showing nearly 30 investigations since 2008.

While calls to shut down the airport go back decades, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller says that’s not the answer.

“Closing this airport isn’t an option it will create more traffic in other places,” Geller said.

Geller on Tuesday called North Perry “a safe airport,” noting that the number of accidents may be in part because it is one of the busiest airports in the state and that a good deal of flight training takes place out of there.

