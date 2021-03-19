Spring break in Fort Lauderdale: Shooting injures 1; video shows man hurting woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a shooting left one a man injured and a video showed a man hurting a woman, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department is increasing patrol units this weekend.
Detectives are still searching for a suspect in an early Thursday morning shooting. Officers found a man who works in the area injured at the 100 block of Southwest Third Avenue. Fire Rescue personnel took him to Broward Health Medical Center.
Officers were patrolling the crowded Las Olas and the Himmershee Village areas to enforce Broward County’s COVID-19-related restrictions.
Fort Lauderdale detectives are asking anyone with any information about the Thursday morning shooting, to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
