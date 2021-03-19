Spring break in Fort Lauderdale: Shooting injures 1; video shows man hurting woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a shooting left one a man injured and a video showed a man hurting a woman, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department is increasing patrol units this weekend.

Detectives are still searching for a suspect in an early Thursday morning shooting. Officers found a man who works in the area injured at the 100 block of Southwest Third Avenue. Fire Rescue personnel took him to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police officers respond to a shooting on Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers were patrolling the crowded Las Olas and the Himmershee Village areas to enforce Broward County’s COVID-19-related restrictions.

Fort Lauderdale detectives are asking anyone with any information about the Thursday morning shooting, to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

