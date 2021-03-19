‘Vaccination required’ cruise to set sail in Nassau this June

NASSAU, Bahamas – With Summer vacation right around the corner, there’s some promising news for cruise aficionados. Royal Caribbean has announced that guests will be able to book their sailings, as soon as March 24th, next Wednesday, for voyages out of the Bahamas.

According to a Tweet from Royal Caribbean, guests can sail on the Adventure of the Seas as soon as this June, for a 7-night vacation out of Nassau, Bahamas.

It’s time to dust off your passports. We’re welcoming guests back on board Adventure of the Seas this June with 7-night getaways from Nassau, Bahamas. Learn more at: https://t.co/940MhHIreq pic.twitter.com/k0Me6eU4An — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) March 19, 2021

Royal Caribbean’s web site states that all adult guests to sail on the ship must have had their COVID-19 vaccinations in order to sail. Guests under the age of 18 will need to provide a negative RT-PCR result in order to sail. The latest protocols will be communicated to guests at least 30 days before their sailing.

For more information on health and safety measures for Royal Caribbean, you can visit their web site.