Deputies release identity of man killed on Broward County Transit bus as search for shooter continues

WEST PARK, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on a county transit bus.

It happened Sunday afternoon in West Park and deputies are still searching for the shooter.

On Monday, BSO identified the man they said was shot and killed aboard that bus.

42-year-old Joseph Jackson was shot just before 2 p.m. Sunday near the 3500 block of State Road 7.

According to investigators, there was an argument on board the bus between Jackson and another man.

Authorities said that man showed Jackson he had a gun and even threatened to kill him.

Witnesses told deputies the suspect shot Jackson multiple times as he tried to get off the bus.

When deputies arrived, they found him with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

Fire rescue rushed him to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives combed the bus and scene for clues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

