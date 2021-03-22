Fort Lauderdale enjoying calmer spring break than Miami Beach — will it last?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The chaotic videos out of Miami Beach have not just gone viral in South Florida, but have made national headlines.

And because of it, several people in Fort Lauderdale say they’re avoiding it altogether.

“Over here it’s like 10 times better. It’s like a better atmosphere,” said one Fort Lauderdale visitor.

People visiting Fort Lauderdale beach say they chose the city over Miami Beach for a reason.

“Miami’s kind of a mess right now so we came here instead,” said Gianna Petruccelli.

Despite a weekend curfew being put into place on Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he is not expecting a migration of spring breakers to his city, where things have been much calmer so far.

“A lot of folks that party in Miami, like to party in Miami, and they don’t see Fort Lauderdale as that other choice — and we’re OK with that,” Trantalis said.

Trantalis says spring break arrests in Fort Lauderdale have been minimal, and for minor offenses.

But some visitors are worried it’s only a matter of time before partiers down south make the 30-mile trip north.

“It’s not too far from Miami, so those spring breakers from Miami, they’re going to come right down to Broward because we got a beach, too, we got bars and clubs, too, so I expect it,” said Fort Lauderdale visitor Jayda Adams.