Staples offers free COVID-19 vaccination card lamination

Vaccination record cards are shown before residents are inoculated, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. The government tasked CVS and Walgreens with administering the shots to long-term care locations in nearly every state. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

From social security cards to certifications, over the years, many of us have laminated important documents. Now it may be time to laminate the CDC card given to you after you receive your vaccination for COVID-19.

Office supply store Staples is offering just that, and for free.

After receiving both doses of the vaccine, guests can bring their card to any Staples location to have it laminated.

This offer will be good at locations all throughout the county until April 3.

While proof of vaccination is not required at sporting events or for travel at present, that may change in the future.