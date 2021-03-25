Judge tells Fort Lauderdale officer accused of sex chats online with minor no internet, smartphone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County judge set bond for a Fort Lauderdale police officer accused of online sex chats with a minor and sending nude pictures of himself.

Louis James Walsh was arrested Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday in front of Judge Tabitha Blackmon. He is charged with two counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor.

Blackmon set bond at $35,000 for each count. She also instructed the 29-year-old that he could not have, or use, any devices that had internet capabilities. “At that includes a smartphone, sir. Do you understand?”

Walsh responded, “Yes, ma’am.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they were tipped off by a human trafficking investigation in Minnesota. The person that Walsh was chatting with online was an undercover detective.

Detectives said in addition to being a Fort Lauderdale police officer, Walsh also worked special security detail at Cardinal Gibbons High School and St. Anthony Catholic Church and is an assistant wrestling coach at Cardinal Gibbons.

“Everyone’s shocked,” one student told Local 10 News on Thursday.

Local 10 News learned that Walsh posted bond Thursday, but it is not clear when he will be released from jail.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims. Anyone with information should call Det. Erica Rockey at (954) 888-5290.