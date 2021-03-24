Fort Lauderdale police officer, Gibbons wrestling coach, accused of sexual misconduct online with minor

A Fort Lauderdale police officer has been arrested for crimes against children after Minnesota investigators said he was chatting with an undercover agent online who was posing as a young girl.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer, who has also been identified as a wrestling coach at Cardinal Gibbons High School, was arrested Wednesday after investigators in Minnesota said the man was engaging in sexual chats online with an undercover detective who he believed was a young girl.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives arrested Louis James Walsh on two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor. Investigators said he also sent a photo over the internet tof his “private area” exposed to the “girl.”

Detectives said Walsh, 29, also worked special security detail at Cardinal Gibbons High School and St. Anthony Catholic Church and is a wrestling coach at Cardinal Gibbons.

The Superintendent of Schools office for the Archdiocese of Miami, confirmed that Walsh worked on traffic details, supervised the arrival and dismissal of students at two Archdiocesan Schools, including St. Anthony Elementary School and Cardinal Gibbons High School, both located in Fort Lauderdale, and coached wrestling at Cardinal Gibbons.

He was arrested Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and has been placed on administrative leave without pay, according to a release from the FLPD.

“This is a difficult situation for everyone involved. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is shocked and disappointed to learn of the arrest of one of our officers. After an investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), Louis Walsh was taken into custody on Wednesday. The details surrounding these allegations are very difficult to hear and do not reflect the character and professionalism expected of the men and women of this agency. Walsh has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.”

The Superintendent of Schools office for the Archdiocese of Miami, released a statement about the arrest:

“Archdiocese of Miami Safe Environment Director and the Superintendent of Schools were notified this afternoon of the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale police Officer related to the violation of FL State statute 847.0138, transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device . . .

The Safe Environment Office and the Superintendent of Schools encourage parents to review with their children the ‘Teaching Boundaries Safety’ lessons taught in Catholic Schools, and be aware of any suspicious activity on laptops, cell phones, IPads, or desktops.”

The BSO investigation is ongoing and if anyone has information regarding this case or believes may know someone who is a victim is encouraged to contact Detective Erica Rockey at 954 888-5290.

