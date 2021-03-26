Retired police officer arrested in connection with shooting at southwest Miami-Dade café

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A retired police officer is facing multiple charges after police said he shot at three employees of a café in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to his arrest report, Michael Lopez, 52, of Miami, was a regular patron of the Miwi Café at 10201 Hammocks Blvd. before he decided to shoot at the business Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade police said three people were working inside the café shortly after 9 a.m. when Lopez drove to the shopping plaza where the café is located and discharged one round toward the business’ cafeteria window.

Police said the bullet penetrated the glass window as the three employees ran for cover.

Luckily, no one was injured.

According to Angel Rodriguez, of the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers spotted Lopez’s white Ford Explorer as the suspect was trying to get away and chased the vehicle.

The police chase ended in the area of Southwest 136th Street and 157th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. as the suspect was placed into handcuffs and seated on the sidewalk.

He appeared to have an injury to his forehead and was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

According to his arrest report, Lopez was taken to the Hammocks Police Station, where he invoked his right to remain silent.

Lopez was arrested on charges of shooting a deadly missile and aggravated assault with a firearm.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.