Miami man says pet rescue has his beloved cats Nessa and Nori, he wants them back

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Five-year-old Jordana Schwartz and her 6-year-old brother Leo Schwartz said they miss Nessa and Nori, their neighbor’s two cats.

Their father, Corey Schwartz, said Jordana and Leo have been asking him when the cats are coming back, and it hurts him not to have an answer for them.

“My kids love them,” Schwartz said.

Jordana said she loved her neighbor's cats as if they were her own. The cats recently vanished and she is hoping her neighbor will be able to recover them soon. (Courtesy of the Schwartz family)

“We are worried because the last couple of days they were not there and she missed them a lot,” Leo said about Jordana’s habit to play with the cats every day.

Nessa and Nori were well known at the Peppertree Village, the complex where the Schwartz family lives in Miami’s Coconut Grove. Jessie Liebling, the owner of the cats, also lives there and he has had them since they were kittens. He too has felt anguish after Nessa and Nori didn’t show up for breakfast.

Liebling said he rescued a pregnant cat from his property in the Redland area in Miami-Dade County. Nessa and Nori were among six of her babies. Liebling said he found safe homes for her and the other four kittens, but he decided to raise Nessa and Nori.

“I consider them my pets. They were home with me every single day, inside, outside, in my garage, in my courtyard,” Liebling said. “They have become loved by my neighbors.”

Liebling searched and searched for them when they vanished. A plea on a community app helped Liebling learn of their whereabouts. A woman said she had picked up the cats and taken them to Bella’s Promise Pet Rescue.

“I was shocked,” Liebling said. “My first thought is, ‘Thank God they are safe!’ My next thought was, ‘I am going to get my cats back!’”

Liebling said he spoke to Yesenia “Jesse” Perez, the co-founder of Bella’s Promise Pet Rescue.

“She was very cooperative, friendly to me,” Liebling said. “I support what they do.”

He said Perez later told him Nessa and Nori had already been given up for adoption to homes out of state. Liebling said he isn’t sure where his cats are exactly.

“Basically, what they are telling me is that because the cat wasn’t chipped, I have no rights to the cat,” Liebling said. “I have sent them pictures, sent them medical records from when I initially got them, their surgeries, vaccines, medications.”

At first, Liebling said he was under the impression that Perez was going to find a way to get the cats back, but as of Friday, their communication had stopped.

“I just want them back home,” Liebling said. “I will immediately-fix my mistakes as to why this happened in the first place. I just want my pets.”

Corey Schwartz and his children said Bella’s Promise Pet Rescue needs to return Nessa and Nori to Liebling since the cats were not neglected or mistreated. It is not right for someone else to claim otherwise, he said.

”They shouldn’t be the judge and jury on what happens to the cats,” Corey Schwartz said.

Liebling is still hoping he will get to see Nessa and Nori again, and so does the Schwartz family. He said he knows that if his cats had been chipped, the rightful owner would have been found. He has admitted his mistakes and said he will do better.

“I’m hoping with the help of you guys and the community I do get my pets back home,” Liebling said.

Bella’s Promise Pet Rescue did not respond to Local 10 News’ requests for comment.