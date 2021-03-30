Arrests made in killing of teenager almost 2 years ago in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County police announced three arrests Tuesday in the case of a teen who was shot dead nearly two years ago.

Gabriela Aldana, 17, was in a crowded parking lot when someone opened fire from a car back in May 2019 — hitting her in the head. Police say Aldana was not the intended target.

Yondeivis Wongden-Hernandez, 26, now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Randy Rodriguez-Fernandez, 21, and Carlos Paterson-Torres, 29 are being charged with accessory after the fact for second-degree murder.

The shooting happened outside of the Hookah Palace off Coral Way and 122nd Avenue.

On May 24, 2019, Gabriela Aldana was shot and killed. Today, detectives from our Homicide Bureau have arrested three individuals in connection to her murder. Thank you our investigators and @KathyFndzRundle for helping us bring justice to her family.

🎥: https://t.co/Ib6JCY2Rzw pic.twitter.com/Eu2BEzbhMS — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 30, 2021

