Florida attorney awaits extradition for Seattle woman’s murder in Texas

MIAMI – A woman who is awaiting extradition in Miami-Dade County for a murder in Texas is an attorney. She was admitted to the Florida bar in 2012, the New York bar in 2011, and she worked at the New York City Housing Authority, records show.

Miami-Dade corrections officers booked Nina Beltran, 49, also known as Nina Marano, on Thursday into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she remained on Wednesday.

She and two of her relatives, Charles Beltran, 31, and Lisa Beltran, 57, are facing capital murder charges in Dallas in the killing of Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, a Seattle resident who vanished on Oct. 5 after a night out in Deep Ellum, police said.

Lisa Beltran, also known as Lisa Dykes, was arrested in Orange County. (OCSO)

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Miami-Dade Police Department to arrest Nina Beltran. They also worked with Orange County detectives, and deputies booked Lisa Beltran, also known as Lisa Dykes, into jail on Saturday.

Ad

Charles Beltran was still on the run on Wednesday.

Detectives are searching for Charles Beltran. (DSO)

Dallas detectives have surveillance video of Botello with Charles Beltran. They found Botello’s remains on March 24 in Wilmer, Texas. They also found traces of Botello’s blood under the carpet of the home where Lisa Beltran and Charles Beltran lived. They have cell phone GPS records to support their case, they said.

Records show Nina Beltran, who is a member of the Florida Bar in good standing, listed her former residence in Pennsylvania and graduated from Brigham Young University’s J. Reuben Clark Law School in 2010.

Dallas Detective Christine Ramirez is asking anyone with information about Charles Beltran’s whereabouts to call 214-671-3668.

Marisela Botello Valadez (DPD)

Related story