Davie man latest South Florida arrest for insurrection allegedly claims siege was ‘our Boston Tea Party’

DAVIE, Fla. – A Davie man was arrested Thursday and made his first appearance in court Friday related to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

According to court documents, William Rogan Reid, 36, is charged illegally and violently entering the Capitol as well as disorderly conduct.

A person interviewed by the FBI, as well as Reid’s social media accounts and a search warrant that found that his cellphone number was identified using a cellular site near the interior of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, led to his arrest. On one of the social media accounts, Reid allegedly compared the Capitol siege to the Boston Tea Party.

On Feb. 11, the FBI interviewed a person who said they “knew Reid personally, knew Reid’s voice” and that they had seen a video on Reid’s Instagram account that appeared to have been taken by him showing other people inside the U.S. Capitol building. The individual said that Reid’s voice could be heard on the video.

Ad

A federal criminal complaint said that Reid had set up a new Instagram account and the person provided the name of that account.

An investigator reviewed video footage and concluded that an individual resembling Reid appeared in the video. A screenshot was taken of the video as well as a zoom in of the video, which the investigator said showed Reid’s face.

Also, a review of the Reid’s alleged new Instagram account led the investigator to a link to the group chatting mobile app, Discord. In a post dated March 22, 2021, the investigator said that the user who was later identified as Reid stated: “The 6th was the breaking point for a lot of people, but they’re cowering in fear again because of incaerceration [sic].”

And, in another post dated March 11, 2021, the user compared the 6th to “our Boston Tea Party.” In another post dated two days later, the user said “I rushed the Capitol.” “Hi, Feds.” Now you can all relax. Im [sic]the target. “I’LL F----- DO IT AGAIN!”

Ad

A cellphone number linked to the Discord account showed that it matched Reid’s address in Davie to the same as his Florida license.

Records obtained through a search warrant from AT&T found that the same cellphone number was identified as having pinged a site near the interior of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Two days ago, a man from California was arrested in Dania Beach. FBI investigators said Richard Harris appeared in videos inside the Capitol on the day of the siege.