Capitol riots suspect from Broward has pending cyberstalking case

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A woman said that before William Reid was accused of storming into the U.S. Capitol, he had threatened her for about five years. Reid was out on bond in the cyberstalking case in Palm Beach County as he faces federal charges in the Jan. 6 riots.

The victim said on Friday that she was forced to request a restraining order against Reid, 36, of Broward County, because he was so persistent.

This was one of the many threats deputies reported Reid sent to the woman: “I will make you disappear and that is a [expletive] threat. I will not only destroy your credit, I will destroy your whole livelihood.”

The victim said she is afraid for her safety if authorities decide to release Reid on the latest federal charges for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. He is being held on Friday at the Broward County Jail and he has a hold from the U.S. Marshalls Office.

“If he gets out on bond I am actually really scared for my life because he is going to think I did this and I didn’t,” she said.

William Reid is facing federal charges for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI received a tip, but it was Reid’s posts on social media accounts and pings from his cell phone records that led to his arrest. Federal investigators said Reid, who lives in Davie, was wearing a black beanie when he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Prison would be fun, but you are not going to incarcerate me mother [expletive]. The 6th was a warning that’s it,” Reid allegedly wrote on one of his social media posts.

Reid is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A federal judge still has yet to set the next hearing for him saying he first needs to address his cyberstalking case in Palm Beach County.

