Broward County: Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North backs up traffic

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A crash between a car and a box truck on Interstate 95 North at exit 36 Atlantic Boulevard had traffic backed up from exit 33A, Cypress Creek Road on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 8:40 a.m. The incident was cleared around 10:40 a.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a car and a box truck, which caused the box truck to overturn. There were no injuries to either driver.

In the same area on Tuesday, lanes were blocked for over 11 hours after a tanker truck rolled over in the northbound lanes — spilling thousands of gallons of fuel onto the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The tanker flipped over about 7:15 a.m. and spilled 9,000 gallons of fuel across the highway.