Set to get your 2nd COVID-19 dose at MDC North Monday? Show up late, officials advise

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – On Monday, any adult in Florida can get a COVID-19 vaccine shot when the age eligibility drops from 40 to 18 years of age.

But if you have an appointment to get your second dose Monday at the FEMA-funded vaccination site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus, show up after the rush, according to Mike Jachles, Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesman.

Jachles said Sunday that anyone due to receive their second shot at the location in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday should arrive later in the day despite their appointment time, even those scheduled for the morning. He said that even those with earlier appointments will get their shot later in the day.

Staff told Local 10 News they can handle the large turnout because they are already now able to vaccinate 600 people per hour, they say, but are expecting the first day to be hectic.

Jachles didn’t give specifics on an exact time that “later in the day” 2nd doses will be given.

Where can you register to get a vaccine?

Click here for info in Miami-Dade County.

Click here for info in Broward County.