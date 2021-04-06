CDC awards Florida more than $194M to expand COVID-19 vaccine access

The CDC is providing Florida more than $194 million to make improvements to the COVID-19 vaccine program.

MIAMI – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday that Florida will receive more than $194 million to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs.

The CDC requires the state to use 75% of the funds on expanding access to racial and ethnic minority communities in an effort to strengthen health equity.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the CDC director said in a statement. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic.”

Walensky also said this investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Preparedness award is part of $3 billion granted nationwide to 64 jurisdictions.

According to the CDC, the award is also part of more than $2.79 billion allocated to Florida through 15 supplemental programs that include funds for school testing and flu season preparedness. Florida is the third state receiving the most funding in the country after Texas and California, according to the CDC.

The funding was included in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

Here is a list of the CDC supplemental awards to Florida:

Crisis Cooperative Agreement Award #1: $500,000 (CRRSA Act)

Crisis Cooperative Agreement Award #2: $27,296,306 (CRRSA Act)

Crisis Cooperative Agreement Award #3: $13,424,226 (CRRSA Act)

Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Infection Control Training: $2,304,979 (CRRSA Act)

Epi & Lab Capacity Reopen America: $30,329,229 (CARES Act)

Influenza Season Early Preparedness: $8,792,153 (CARES Act)

COVID-19 Vaccine Preparedness: $12,561,753 (CARES Act)

COVID-19 Vaccine Preparedness: $8,792,153 (CARES Act)

All Other STLT Awards: $1,190,748 (CARES Act)

Epi & Lab Capacity for HHS: $420,883,713 (PPPHCE Act)

Epi & Lab Capacity: $2,642,500 (PPPHCE Act)

Epi & Lab Capacity for HHS: $1,236,223,812 (CRRSA Act)

COVID-19 Vaccine Preparedness: $194,069,672 (CRRSA Act)

Epi & Lab Capacity for School Testing: $646,898,907 (ARP Act)

COVID-19 Vaccine Preparedness: $194,069,672 (ARP Act)

Total (All Supplementals): $2,799,979,823

For more details about the funding allocated through supplemental programs, visit this page. For a chart showing the funding to other states, visit this page.