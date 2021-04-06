Police identify suspect who was shot after officers responded to domestic dispute

Edyson Lambert, 27, faces charges in connection with April 4 police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – New details were released Tuesday regarding a suspect who was injured over the weekend during a police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a man called 911 Sunday morning to report that his son, Edyson Lambert, 27, was being violent and that he grabbed someone by the throat and was destroying their home.

The victim said he and his wife left the home because they were in fear of Lambert and said that Lambert fired his gun while outside.

Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to the home in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 12th Street, just north of Sunrise Boulevard and immediately heard gunfire, the affidavit stated.

Police said the officers exited their vehicles and saw Lambert shooting in the direction of his parents.

Ad

The officers ordered Lambert to drop the gun, but he then shot at the officers, police said.

One officer returned fire, shooting Lambert.

Police said he continued to run before collapsing a short distance away.

Lambert was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for a single gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said a .25-caliber Beretta 21A was recovered at the scene.

Lambert faces charges of attempted murder and felony battery.