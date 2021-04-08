Miami-Dade detectives search for man accused of carjacking, kidnapping, robbery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a man who is accused of approaching a woman from behind with a knife in northeast Miami-Dade County. The woman survived a kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery.

She told police officers he put her in a chokehold, pushed her to the ground, tied her hands with zip ties, and pushed her in the backseat of her car at a parking building near Biscayne Boulevard, between 120th and 121st streets.

The attacker drove away with her about 8 a.m. on March 23rd, police said. The victim said he demanded her debit card and PIN number. He drove with her to the bank’s ATM, withdrew $500, and returned to the parking garage, police said.

Once in the parking garage, the victim said the thief pulled her from the backseat, and he shoved her into the trunk — while threatening her life.

Detectives have surveillance video showing the attacker was wearing a red shirt, khaki pants, and a baseball cap.

