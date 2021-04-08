Hidden jewel under the highway? City of Miami holding meeting for future greenspace

MIAMI – The City of Miami is one step closer to giving part of downtown more greenspace for all to enjoy.

A public meeting will be held Wednesday, April 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., to discuss the upcoming ‘Underdeck Greenway’, which would connect Overtown to Biscayne Bay, a 33-acre long public space below I-395.

The city is looking for input from residents and business owners about how to make the area under the highway more usable. It’s expected to include public art displays, lighting features and event spaces.

For more information on where the meeting will be held and to register to attend, visit this link.

This project is similar to another project, ‘The Underline’, under the Miami Metrorail, that opened to the public in late February. When completed, ‘The Underline’ will stretch from Downtown Miami to South Miami. The first phase, from the Brickell Station to the Vizcaya Station, includes greenspace, local art displays and dog parks.