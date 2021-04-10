Detention deputy fired for roughing up detainee, according to Monroe County Sheriff

Monroe County detention deputy is fired after the sheriff says he picked up and slammed a detainee to the ground.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy is facing a criminal charge after he reportedly picked up and slammed a detainee to the ground.

Jacarius John Rahming was fired Thursday, according to Sheriff Rick Ramsay after Ramsay learned of the Tuesday, April 6 incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rahming was a new employee who was hired on Feb. 24, 2020 and was assigned to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.

Stock Island is a little less than three miles from Key West.

Rahming has been criminally charged with battery. According to the sheriff’s office, the detainee was not seriously injured in the incident.

Monroe County Sheriff released that Rahming’s annual salary was $52,195.