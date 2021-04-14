Off-duty officer saves woman after car plunges into El Portal canal

EL PORTAL, Fla. – A South Florida driver is grateful to be alive after her car ended up in a canal.

Fortunately, an off-duty police officer was in the right place at the right time.

It happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. along North Miami Avenue & Northwest 85th Street.

An officer heading home spotted the situation and jumped into the water to help in the nick of time.

Local 10 was there as a black Chevy Cruze was slowly lifted from the C-7 canal, water spilling from the vehicle’s doors.

As that happened, Sabrina Anderson looked on, grateful after being saved from the sinking car.

She was inside that submerged vehicle just minutes earlier.

“I want to thank the rescue and everything for coming into the water and getting me,” she said.

According to Miami-Dade police, this happened as the result of a crash involving three cars.

Anderson said a woman collided with her car.

“It made my car go over into the water,” she explained.

At that moment, El Portal Police Officer Angel Lopez spotted the car in the canal on his way home from work.

El Portal’s police chief said his officer acted immediately.

“He went sliding down the embankment (and) he was able to get to the woman,” said El Portal Police Chief David Magnusson. “The window was open fortunately and pull her out through the window.”

Lopez was also able to call for fire rescue, speeding up their arrival. Both he and Anderson got out of the water safely.

“I’m extremely proud of my officer and what he did,” said Chief Magnusson. “Officer Lopez is a man of few words so to speak, but I can tell you in our conversation he was he was very proud very happy.”

Lopez is a 35-year law enforcement veteran, and a member of the El Portal Police Department for the last five years.

There has been no update on whether anyone was cited for the original crash.