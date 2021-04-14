Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information about killing of Miami-Dade woman

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the killing of 22-year-old Quintisha Parrish in southwest Miami-Dade.

Parrish was killed Sunday night in the area of Southwest 119th Avenue and 214th Street.

Further details about her death have not been released.

Parrish’s murder comes days after three teenagers were shot in a drive-by in southwest Miami-Dade.

That shooting left 17-year-old Clinton Young dead.

According to authorities, two 16-year-old boys were also shot the night of Wednesday, April 7, in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 115th Avenue.

A motive for either killing remains unclear.

Anyone with information about Parrish’s murder is asked to call Detective Jessica Alvarez at 305-471-2400.

Ad

Anonymous tips can be made regarding either case by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Young’s death.