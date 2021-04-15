BSO employee accused of lying about fall to receive workers’ compensation

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A veteran Broward Sheriff’s Office communications employee was arrested Wednesday on charges of workers’ compensation fraud and official misconduct, authorities confirmed.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd wrote in a news release that BSO Regional Communications Duty Officer Jennifer Blum, 45, “told her superiors that she suffered a fall in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2020 while at work at BSO’s Central Communications Center.”

Codd said Blum signed forms attesting to the claims and BSO ultimately paid more than $1,300 for her medical bills.

However, Codd said surveillance video and other evidence proved that Blum did not fall down while working and lied about the incident.

Detectives arrested Blum Wednesday night at the agency’s Public Safety Building.

“It’s disappointing that we have to announce the arrest of one of our employees, but I made a commitment to Broward residents that BSO would be an agency of transparency and accountability,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “When employees violate the law, my administration will have the moral courage to police our own. We will be moving toward termination proceedings.”

Blum, who has worked for BSO since January 2000, is currently suspended without pay.