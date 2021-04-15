Family of woman stabbed say they know who is responsible for death

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – The family of a 22-year-old victim of a stabbing says they believe they know who killed the woman. She was not on good terms with a former friend and they believe she’s responsible for her death.

Quintisha Parrish was stabbed Sunday night at a home along SW 214th Street. Her family says it was her friend’s sister that she wasn’t getting along with who was in the home at the time.

“If you knew your sister did not like my child and she was feeling some type of way that she was going to hurt her, you being her friend and that being your sister and you want to keep peace, you wouldn’t have taken her over there,” said Antoinette Pace, the victim’s mother.

After Parrish was stabbed, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died. The person responsible for the attack remains on the run.

Pace has a message for the person responsible. “You really need to turn yourself in, how could you sleep knowing you took someone’s life for foolishness?”

The family did provide a name of the former friend and Local 10 News has have given that information to police.

Miami-Dade Police got back to us Wednesday evening to say they are not releasing information about the case at this time.