Caught on camera: Grandfather, grandson arrested for illegal dumping in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A trash-dumping duo was caught on camera leading to the arrest of a grandfather and grandson who were allegedly unloading trash out of their white pickup truck in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The pair was implicated in three alleged incidences of illegal dumping that took place near Northwest 23 Avenue and Northwest 99 Street. All three incidents took place in the daytime, shortly after noon, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The two were arrested by Miami Dade Police for felony violation of the Florida Litter Law and needed to clean up the debris they dumped. Their names were not released.

Illegal dumping is considered a crime in Miami-Dade County and anyone caught can face a fine of up to $1,000, arrest, and seizure of the car or truck used in the illegal dumping.

Ad

(See the duo caught on camera)

Offenders may also be sentenced to perform up to 300 hours of community service cleaning up illegal dumping sites.

According to the Miami-Dade Department of Solid Waste Miami-Dade, residents who witness an illegal dumping incident should call 911. Police advise residents to not confront someone who is dumping. Instead, try to get the vehicle license plate number or a description of the vehicle .

Report dumping through the MDC Solid Waste mobile app for free in the iTunes and Google Play stores.

More on illegal dumping can be found at miamidade.gov/illegaldumping.