Body camera footage shows frantic moments after deadly plane crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – It’s been one month since a deadly plane crash in Pembroke Pines that was caught on surveillance video.

The plane clipped a vehicle on its way down, killing a child that was inside the car, which was being driven by his mother.

On Monday, authorities released body camera footage from the responding officers.

It gives a look into the moments that first responders arrived to the tragic scene, rushing in to save the victims.

63-year-old Yaakov Nahom of Davie was killed on that single engine plane, along with Grant Hustad of Fort Lauderdale.

Inside of the mangled car that the plane clipped was Megan Bishop and her 4-year-old son Taylor.

In the video, Megan is heard explaining to police how it all happened as firefighters struggled to remove her son from the vehicle.

As the boy was freed, a firefighter dropped to his knees. Unfortunately, the child did not make it.

The entire area was turned into a massive crime scene as investigators worked to uncover how it happened.

