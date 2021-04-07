NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash in Pembroke Pines

Authorities respond to a plane crash in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – New information has been released from the deadly plane crash in Pembroke Pines last month.

The National Transportation and Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the crash.

The single engine Beachcraft Bonanza crashed just after taking off from the North Perry Airport.

Grant Hustad and Yaacov Nahom were both killed.

The plane hit an SUV as it crashed, killing 4-year-old Taylor Bishop and injuring his mother.

The report states witnesses said the plane’s engine was making sputtering sounds just before take-off.

Shortly after taking off, the engine stopped, according to the witness.

The report also said there were no distress calls made.

