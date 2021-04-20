Earth Day 2021 events in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Mother Nature truly blesses Miami-Dade County nearly year-round with warm weather, sunshine, green foliage, warm waters, and more. However, with the threat of global warming and pollution looming near, it is time as Miami residents to do our part — especially on the days leading up to and following Earth Day, April 22.

Below, we’ve rounded up events ranging from beach cleanups to sustainable fashion shows across the county in which you can do your part to get involved to help our city and county stay beautiful.

Miami Beach:

4/22 Moxy South Beach Beach Cleanup : Join the Moxy South Beach as they show their love to our beaches and Mother Earth. They’ll start the evening with a yoga session with @therollingsloan at the Upside rooftop followed by a beach cleanup with @blondish and @byebyeplasticlife, and end at Serena for #plasticfreeparty happy hour drink specials by @ilegalmezcal with music from DJ Mickey Perez. Thursday, April 22 at 5:00 p.m. at Upside Rooftop. Moxy South Beach is located at 915 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

4/22 1 Hotel South Beach Beach Cleanup : Earth Day: Beach Clean Up from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. In honor of Earth Day, the 1 Hotel South Beach invites guests to participate in a beach clean up and to enjoy a Mijenta Tequila cocktail at Wave, with proceeds benefiting Debris Free Ocean. Clean up starts at 10:30 a.m.

4/23 DASH School Sustainable Fashion Show : In honor of Earth Month, 1 Beach Club has collaborated with DASH School Miami to repurpose discarded uniforms into stunning eco-conscious show pieces. Sustainable Fashion Show with DASH School of Miami. April 23 | 6:00pm- 7pm. Location: 1 Beach Club.

4/22 SLS South Beach Canal Cleanup : Locals and guests can meet at Clear View Kayak launch at Collins and 23rd to take part in a canal clean up in Miami Beach. Kayaks, paddle boards, garbage bags, and gloves will all be provided. After the clean-up, attendees can enjoy a cocktail and relax on beach loungers at SLS South Beach. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22nd. Tickets cost $20 per person and 100% of the proceeds will support all partners with supplies to continue the fight against pollution in Miami’s backyard.

4/22 Keep It Clean NMB Clean Up : This Earth Day, North Miami Beach is cleaning up! On Thursday, April 22, NMB and Commissioner Daniela Jean will host Keep It Clean NMB, a free, family-friendly community engagement initiative to keep public spaces clean. Thursday, April 22, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Speakers from 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Group clean-up initiative from 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Snake Creek Park, 1601 NE 164th Street,North Miami Beach, FL 33162. North Miami Beach, Commissioner Daniela Jean, Commissioner Mckenzie Fleurimond, and more.

4/22 Miami Beach Botanical Garden Earth Day Celebration: Stop by the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, located at 2000 Convention Center Dr., on Thursday April 22 starting at 5:30 p.m. to participate in their family-friendly donation-based event. The event includes a vinyasa class, free Pollinator plant giveaway, environmental marketplace of local non profits and eco products, a film screening at 7:30 p.m. of the environmental film The Biggest Little Farm, (bring a blanket), and chef Allen Susser’s Slowfish fish taco stand.

City of Miami / North Miami / Downtown Miami:

Coral Gables: