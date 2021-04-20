Earth Day 2021 events in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Mother Nature truly blesses Miami-Dade County nearly year-round with warm weather, sunshine, green foliage, warm waters, and more. However, with the threat of global warming and pollution looming near, it is time as Miami residents to do our part — especially on the days leading up to and following Earth Day, April 22.
Below, we’ve rounded up events ranging from beach cleanups to sustainable fashion shows across the county in which you can do your part to get involved to help our city and county stay beautiful.
Miami Beach:
- 4/22 Moxy South Beach Beach Cleanup: Join the Moxy South Beach as they show their love to our beaches and Mother Earth. They’ll start the evening with a yoga session with @therollingsloan at the Upside rooftop followed by a beach cleanup with @blondish and @byebyeplasticlife, and end at Serena for #plasticfreeparty happy hour drink specials by @ilegalmezcal with music from DJ Mickey Perez. Thursday, April 22 at 5:00 p.m. at Upside Rooftop. Moxy South Beach is located at 915 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
- 4/22 1 Hotel South Beach Beach Cleanup: Earth Day: Beach Clean Up from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. In honor of Earth Day, the 1 Hotel South Beach invites guests to participate in a beach clean up and to enjoy a Mijenta Tequila cocktail at Wave, with proceeds benefiting Debris Free Ocean. Clean up starts at 10:30 a.m.
- 4/23 DASH School Sustainable Fashion Show: In honor of Earth Month, 1 Beach Club has collaborated with DASH School Miami to repurpose discarded uniforms into stunning eco-conscious show pieces. Sustainable Fashion Show with DASH School of Miami. April 23 | 6:00pm- 7pm. Location: 1 Beach Club.
- 4/22 SLS South Beach Canal Cleanup: Locals and guests can meet at Clear View Kayak launch at Collins and 23rd to take part in a canal clean up in Miami Beach. Kayaks, paddle boards, garbage bags, and gloves will all be provided. After the clean-up, attendees can enjoy a cocktail and relax on beach loungers at SLS South Beach. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22nd. Tickets cost $20 per person and 100% of the proceeds will support all partners with supplies to continue the fight against pollution in Miami’s backyard.
- 4/22 Keep It Clean NMB Clean Up: This Earth Day, North Miami Beach is cleaning up! On Thursday, April 22, NMB and Commissioner Daniela Jean will host Keep It Clean NMB, a free, family-friendly community engagement initiative to keep public spaces clean. Thursday, April 22, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Speakers from 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Group clean-up initiative from 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Snake Creek Park, 1601 NE 164th Street,North Miami Beach, FL 33162. North Miami Beach, Commissioner Daniela Jean, Commissioner Mckenzie Fleurimond, and more.
- 4/22 Miami Beach Botanical Garden Earth Day Celebration: Stop by the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, located at 2000 Convention Center Dr., on Thursday April 22 starting at 5:30 p.m. to participate in their family-friendly donation-based event. The event includes a vinyasa class, free Pollinator plant giveaway, environmental marketplace of local non profits and eco products, a film screening at 7:30 p.m. of the environmental film The Biggest Little Farm, (bring a blanket), and chef Allen Susser’s Slowfish fish taco stand.
City of Miami / North Miami / Downtown Miami:
- 4/24 One Tree Planted: Global reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted is hosting tree planting event in the Miami area in honor of Earth month. April 24 at Coral Estates Park. Coral Estates Park. Sat, April 24, 2021. 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT. 1405 Southwest 97th Avenue Miami, FL 33174.
- 4/22 Frost Museum of Science: Continue the Earth Day celebration with a special edition of Virtual LIVE@Frost Science presented by FPL SolarNow on Thursday, April 22 as they explore how Everglades Restoration Fights Climate Change with The Everglades Foundation. Virtual LIVE@Frost Science will be livestreamed via the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages. You do not need a Facebook profile or a YouTube account to access the event. The webinar will also be archived on our Frost Science@Home online platform. This special discussion is presented in partnership with The Everglades Foundation, and will feature Steve Davis, Ph.D., Vice President of Communications & Engagement and Senior Wetland Ecologist, and Bianca Cassouto, Education Program Manager. Learn how Everglades restoration will help mitigate the effects of climate change.
- 4/22 Allapattah Earth Day Clean-Up: Get together with some amazing organizations to clean up an area in Allapattah that needs our help. Join the team at “Smart Bites To Go” located at 791 Northwest 20th Street on Thursday, April 22 starting at at 5 p.m. to help clean up the neighborhood. Register online or at the event. Event organizers will provide bags and gloves.
- 4/22 Earth Day Drive-In: Celebrate Earth Day on Thursday with a free drive-In showing of “The Lorax” at Dezerland Park Miami located at 14401 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami. Gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. and the film will start at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available. All COVID-19 Safety protocols will be enforced.
- 4/22 Earth Day Yoga & Cleanup At Morningside Park: Join those in attendance for free morning yoga, with $10 donations welcomed, at Morningside Park, located at 750 Northeast 55th Terrace from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. When the yoga session concludes, it will be time to clean up the bay in honor of Earth Day from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their yoga mats, hats, sunscreen, and friends. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Masks and social distancing required.
- 4/24 City Of Trash Performance At The Adrienne Arsht Center: Celebrate Earth Day with the kids with the virtual puppet show “City Of Trash” on Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. During the show, the audience is guided through a puppet-building workshop to build their own trash superheroes using household objects. These puppet heroes are then invited to swoop in and save the day in our virtual performance. Only one ticket reservation is required per household. A Zoom conference call link will be emailed to registered individuals within 24 hours of the performance.
- 4/22 Earth Day Beach Cleanup At Crandon Park: On April 22, Swing by Key Biscayne’s beloved and popular park, Crandon Park and volunteer in cleaning it up. The beach cleanup event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coral Gables:
- 4/21 (12-1pm): Biscayne Bay: The Health of Water: We will explore the beauty and also the environmental problems around the Biscayne Bay with the new Chief Bay Officer Irela Bague and City of Coral Gables’ Sustainability Manager Matt Anderson. A restored and rehydrated Biscayne Bay would provide $120 million annually in ecosystem services, amounting to $3.3 billion as an asset, according to Earth Economics. Come discuss with our panel what restoration and rehydration means for our Bay. The panel will be moderated by Prof. Theresa Pinto from the Abess Center for Ecosystem Science and Policy.
- 4/22 Earth Day Orchid Planting at the Gifford Arboretum. Please visit https://arboretum.as.miami.edu/ for more information.
- 4/24 Coral Gables Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event: In celebration of Earth Day the City is holding its next Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday April 24 from 9am-12pm in the City Hall Parking Lot. Stop by to recycle your old electronics and large cardboard boxes, dispose of household hazardous waste, and shred any sensitive documents safely and securely onsite. Any electronic item that has a plug or takes batteries is eligible to be recycled. Coral Gables residents can drop off their household hazardous waste (ex: paint cans, pool chemicals, compact fluorescent light bulbs, cleaners, oils, batteries, and household pesticides). Please be prepared to show proof of Coral Gables residency. For more information on the event please visit www.coralgables.com/electronicrecycling
- 4/24 (1-2pm): Virtual Earth Week EV Ride & Drive with Leilani Münter: Let’s celebrate Earth Week together with race car driver and environmental activist Leilani Münter in the driver’s seat of an electric vehicle! Join Leilani, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, and Natural Resources Defense Council for an Earth Week webinar where she will take us through the paces in her electric car and explain why she’s an advocate for electric transportation powered by clean energy. Following the virtual ride, Leilani will answer live questions posed by viewers. For more information and to register to attend please visit bit.ly/evridedriveleilani.
- 4/25 (2pm): Screening of AQUARELA at the Coral Gables Cinema. Please visit https://www.gablescinema.com/events/aquarela/ for more information and to purchase tickets.