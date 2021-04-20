Mystery continues days after firefighters find 1 dead inside burning car in Broward

Detectives investigate how a person ended up dead inside a burning car on Sunday morning in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An investigation into how a person turned up dead in a burning car continued on Tuesday in Broward County.

Firefighters found a person dead inside a burning car about 7 a.m. on Sunday in Hollywood. The car was parked in an alley behind Speedy Distribution at 2342 Thomas St.

An area resident said first there was a loud boom. When she looked out to investigate, she said she saw a woman running, and then the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

According to Officer Christian Lata, a spokesman for the Hollywood Police Department, firefighters turned over the scene to detectives. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office took the evidence from the crime scene.

LOCATION

Related story