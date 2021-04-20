Local News

Mystery continues days after firefighters find 1 dead inside burning car in Broward

Sanela Sabovic
, Reporter

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: 
Broward County
,
Hollywood
,
Crime
Detectives investigate how a person ended up dead inside a burning car on Sunday morning in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An investigation into how a person turned up dead in a burning car continued on Tuesday in Broward County.

Firefighters found a person dead inside a burning car about 7 a.m. on Sunday in Hollywood. The car was parked in an alley behind Speedy Distribution at 2342 Thomas St.

An area resident said first there was a loud boom. When she looked out to investigate, she said she saw a woman running, and then the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

According to Officer Christian Lata, a spokesman for the Hollywood Police Department, firefighters turned over the scene to detectives. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office took the evidence from the crime scene.

LOCATION

Related story

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: