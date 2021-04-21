2 officers arrested for allegedly falsifying traffic tickets in Hialeah

Hialeah Officers Armando Perez, right, and Ernesto Arias-Martinez, left, surrendered to law enforcement on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two Hialeah Police Department officers are facing criminal charges after investigators accused them of writing false tickets, Miami-Dade officials announced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors identified the officers as Armando Perez and Ernesto Arias-Martinez, who both serve as traffic motormen.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released a statement saying the Hialeah Police Department deserves credit for working diligently to uncover and correct the actions.

“When police officers create false traffic tickets, as we are alleging happened here, they damage the reputation of their own department and the reputations of every police officer working to serve our Miami-Dade community,” Fernandez Rundle said.

Hialeah Police Chief Sergio Velázquez reported there was an audit to review the officers’ activities from Jan. 1 to June 8, 2020. Perez has served five years with the department and Arias-Martinez for about three years and six months.

Ad

The victims of the false tickets reported receiving several traffic citations without ever having knowledge of having committed a traffic violation, according to prosecutors. In some cases, the officers paired false names with information from vehicles, prosecutors said.

According to Detective Paulina Whitney, in several cases, the officers didn’t conduct a traffic stop, and in one case there was a traffic stop but the driver didn’t receive a citation, records show.

Whitney also reported the officer created a fictitious driver named Martcello Strovanov, who was born on Aug. 23, 1969 and was the subject of a Feb. 21, 2020 traffic ticket.

“There are no identities under that name,” Whitney wrote.

One of the alleged victims, who complained to the police department, received 18 citations on Feb. 13, 2020, and then received six others the following day.

“We are alleging that their actions were not errors or mistakes, but crimes,” Fernandez Rundle said.

Ad

Prosecutors are charging Perez with five counts of official misconduct, a third-degree felony, and five counts of falsifying public records, a first-degree misdemeanor. Arias-Martinez is facing four counts of official misconduct and four counts of falsifying public records.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.