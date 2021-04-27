Florida adds 5,271 cases of COVID-19 and 46 resident deaths Tuesday

Florida health officials reported an increase of 5,271 COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 46 more resident deaths as a result of the virus.

The state has now verified 2,217,368 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began.

There have been 34,958 resident deaths, according to the latest health department data. Another 688 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.

Coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past day include five in Miami-Dade County, nine in Broward County and four in Palm Beach County.

There have been 89,808 resident hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in the state.

At least 8,625,933 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, with 5,884,717 people in the state fully vaccinated.

In Miami-Dade 1,191,115 people have received shots, Broward has had 798,823, Monroe 34,581 and Palm Beach County 634,581, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.

