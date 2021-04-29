Can your employer insist you get a COVID-19 vaccine? We asked a lawyer.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – While we are in a period of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, one pending variable that could prompt those on the fence to get a shot might be the potential threat of losing your job if you don’t.

So can your employer insist that you have a vaccination in order for you to work?

Labor and employment lawyer Brett Schneider says that employers do have the ability to mandate that employees get vaccinated.

“If you have everyone back in the office and somebody gets COVID and it spreads through the office, that is going to have a major impact not just on employee health but the overall health of the business if you can’t have people working,” Schneider, the manager director of the Boca Raton office and chair of Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman’s Labor and Employment Division, says.

Two exemptions would be employees who say they cannot get vaccinated because of medical reasons or a sincerely held religious belief.

“Otherwise, employers have very broad latitude to compel employees to get vaccinated,” Schneider says.

What if you still don’t want the shot and don’t meet the exceptions? He says employees can ask their boss for socially distanced or remote work arrangement.

“But as a matter of law, if you have an employer who has a strict compliance policy and you refuse to comply, an employer can terminate your employment,” Schneider says.